Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Visits Beijing To Discuss City's Unrest

Hong Kong leader Carie Lam reportedly visited Beijing on December 14 for her first trip to the Chinese capital after her government was defeated in local elections last month. According to reports, during her visit, Lam is expected to discuss the political and economic situation in Hong Kong with Chinese officials. She will also be meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday as Hong Kong has been facing violent protests for the last six months. The demonstrations against a now-withdrawn extradition bill have also broadened into demands for greater democratic freedom.

On December 10, Hong Kong's executive leader Carrie Lam said that she would first restore the law and order of the crippled semi-autonomous Chinese territory and will later about a cabinet reshuffle. On December 8, the city has marked its six months of violent anti-government protests. It came just two days after the largest anti-government rally held by the protesters since their candidate scored a landslide victory in the district elections. Lam said that her first and foremost priority is to return normalcy in Hong Kong and to restore the crippled law and order. She further added that she should first ensure that Hong Kong moves ahead both economically and socially during her weekly media address. She said that cabinet reshuffling is not an immediate task and can be looked upon later.

Attempt to provide support for democracy

Thousands of black-clad protestors gathered together in Hong Kong on Sunday and rallied to provide support for democracy in Hong Kong. The anti-government activists united together and started their rally from Victoria Park, a busy shopping district of Causeway Bay to Chater Road near the heart of the financial district. The authorities permitted the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) for conducting a rally for the first time since the group had been granted since August 18. Thanking US President for signing the Hong Kong bill, the protesters during a Thanksgiving rally waved posters of Donald Trump’s head superimposed on the shirtless body of Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone. Others draped themselves in American flags and sang the US national anthem.

