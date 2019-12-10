Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Says Cabinet Reshuffle Not A Priority

Hong Kong's executive leader Carrie Lam said on December 10 that she would first restore the law and order of the crippled semi-autonomous Chinese territory and will later about a cabinet reshuffle. On December 8 the city has marked its six months of violent anti-government protests. It came just two days after the largest anti-government rally held by the protesters since their candidate scored a landslide victory in the district elections. Lam said that her first and foremost priority is to return normalcy in Hong Kong and to restore the crippled law and order. She further added that she should first ensure that Hong Kong moves ahead both economically and socially during her weekly media address. She said that cabinet reshuffling is not an immediate task and can be looked upon later.

Rally organised to provide support

Thousands of black-clad protestors gathered together in Hong Kong on December 8 and rallied to provide support for democracy in the financial hub which has been turmoiled by six months of violent protests. The anti-government activists united together and started their rally from Victoria Park, a busy shopping district of Causeway Bay to Chater Road near the heart of the financial district. The authorities permitted Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) for conducting the rally. First time the group has been granted permission for a protest since August 18.

Protesters chanted "Fight for Freedom”

A 40-year-old protester dressed in black said that she will fight for her freedom until her death. Other protestors chanted, "Fight for Freedom” and “stand with Hong Kong”. Hong Kong police said on December 8 that they conducted raids in the sidelines of a major rally and discovered weapons which include pistol and ammunition. This is the first firearm seizure that is linked to the protests directly. The city marked another huge rally on Sunday afternoon as the pro-democracy protestors stuck to their demand for greater democratic reforms and police accountability.

