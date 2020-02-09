Hong Kong Lifts Quarantine On Cruise Ship After Thousands Test Negative For Coronavirus

Thousands of people who were stranded aboard a cruise ship in Hong Kong for five days were finally being allowed to deboard the ship on February 9 after its 1800 crew tested negative for the deadly coronavirus outbreak, as per the reports. Hong Kong has lifted a quarantine on the World Dream cruise ship after clearing all crew members of the new virus. The World Dream carried three passengers to Vietnam between Jan 19 and 24 who were later found to be infected with the SARS-like coronavirus, that has claimed 811 lives and infected more than 37,000 people.

Government grounded the cruise ship

The government grounded the ship on its arrival in Hong Kong on Wednesday and conducted tests on the crew. It said that the passengers need not undergo an examination as they had no contact with the three sick holidaymakers on the January trip.

Local authorities of Hong Kong and Macao have confirmed there are 26 and 10 cases respectively of the new deadly coronavirus outbreak, according to the reports.

811 died, more than 37000 infected

The 2019-nCoV virulent virus is believed to have emerged from the local seafood market of Wuhan, capital of Hubei province in Central China which has killed at least 811 people and infected more than 37000. On the other hand, 31 provinces in the mainland, which include Xinjiang in northwest China have reported 2,656 new cases of viral infections, including 2,147 cases in Hubei province. Nearly 600 patients were discharged from the hospital after being cured, the Commission said and added that nearly 188,183 cases are currently under medical observation.

A World Health Organisation-led international team is all set to leave for China to investigate the coronavirus outbreak, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. According to media reports, the investigating team will leave for China on Monday or on Tuesday. When asked whether the team would include experts from the United States Center for Disease Control (CDC), Pedros said, "We hope so".

