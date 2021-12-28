Hong Kong Media Mogul Lai, 6 Others Face Sedition Charges Under National Security Law

Under the Beijing-imposed national security law, Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai and six other former staff members of the Apple Daily newspaper are set to face sedition charges. On Tuesday, the prosecution levied an additional charge when the group appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Peter Law at the Magistrates' Courts in West Kowloon. Lai along with others are accused of collaborating with foreign powers in violation of the city's extensive security legislation, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

Cheung Kim-hung, the former CEO of Next Digital, former Apple Daily editor-in-chief Ryan Law, former associate publisher Chan Pui-man, former executive editor-in-chief Lam Man-chung, ex-editor-in-chief of the English news section Fung Wai-kong, and ex-editorial writer Yeung Ching-kee are among the defendants. The group is now accused of conspiring to print, publish, sell, offer for sale, distribute, exhibit, and reproduce seditious publications. They are accused along with Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limited, and AD Internet Limited, according to the additional charge.

The seven defendants were charged with doing so with the goal of inciting hatred or contempt against the Central Authorities, the Hong Kong government, or the administration of justice. In addition, they are also accused of inciting discontent among Hong Kong residents, inciting violence, and encouraging disobedience to the law or any legitimate order reported the news outlet. As some defendants wanted more time to deliberate on their pleas, the case was adjourned until February 24, 2022. Meanwhile, the prosecution's appeal to transfer the case to the High Court, where the maximum sentence is life imprisonment, is also expected to be heard by the court.

Court sentenced Lai and seven other pro-democracy activists to up to 14 months in prison

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this month, the court sentenced Lai and seven other pro-democracy activists to up to 14 months in prison for holding an 'illegal assembly' at Tiananmen Square last year. During his court hearing on December 13, Lai informed the court that he took part in a candlelight vigil at Tiananmen Square in 1989 to honour the sacrifices of those who died for justice and truth, public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong reported. In a huge blow to media freedom, Hong Kong's outspoken pro-democracy Apple Daily, founded by Lai, announced its closure in June this year after its assets were frozen. The officials also froze $2.3 million assets owned by three companies that were linked to Apple Daily.

(Image: AP)