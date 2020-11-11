Hong Kong Opens First-ever Socially Distanced Outdoor Entertainment Park; All Details Here

On November 10, Hong Kong opened its first-ever socially distanced outdoor cinema park at the Central Harborfront, near Admiralty station in the city. The entertainment event held at COVID-responsible space screened the movie Jaws for the viewers that were made to sit in a cozy picket-fenced pod for health safety to avoid contracting the COVID-19.

Cost for the tickets

The tickets for the outdoor screening, that aimed at adjusting to the new normal in the coronavirus pandemic era, were priced at $150 per person and were sold online. Screenings lined up were Jaw, of Pretty Woman and Monsters Inc and Live lululemon Wellness Classes.

Measures

The Grounds installed the temperature checks upon entry for all visitors and face masks were mandatory. The event also required the watchers to duly fill out a health declaration form when buying tickets, according to an event’s update put out on social media. The Grounds is officially open to meet the new social norm, the outdoor event entertainer wrote in an update. The Ground entertainment park organized outdoor cinema, live music performances, parent-child activities, and recreation classes, that visitors could enjoy in their own private garden with fencing.

Food availability and stalls

A contactless multi-concept 'Food Hall' was organized in view of the pandemic at Jardine House that sold tacos, banh mi, popcorn, ice cream and cocktails, coffee, juice, and more which viewers could order online without crowding the food stalls like the typical movie halls in order to maintain health and safety.

Pods in place of regular seats

The Ground converted the outdoor area into several 'Private Pods' that could be rented by the watchers. These pods have been sanitized and are of varying sizes sprawled out on the lawn in front of the beautiful Harbourfront. A private pod included a 2.5m x 2.5m picket fenced garden, a 1.5m distance between each pod, 4 extra-large deck chairs, 1 table, and 1 lamp where viewers could enjoy watching the film screening.

Guidelines

Hosts prohibited any external food or beverages to be brought to the venue but listed an option for the visitors to order a live meal and taste a variety of cuisine options available on spot. Hundreds of visitors attended the movie screening in socially distanced enclosed areas spaced 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) apart from the seat of two to four people to participate in a variety of entertainment programs. Masks were mandatory, and sanitizers were installed at the entrance. The Grounds incorporated a giant LED screen, state of the art sound system, and hi-tech stage that screened the movie to viewers from safe distance. The screening of a 1975 classic based on a white shark terrifying a beach community intrigued the watchers as they enjoyed the outdoor space with precautionary measures in place.

Creative business strategy

“We had to really rethink and be creative about a solution we can find to address the challenges of COVID-19,” he said. “We have to reinvent, reiterate, and rejuvenate the events industry with clever concepts that can deliver safe entertainment for consumers to enjoy.” The park will operate for two months with adherence to safety such as temperature checks, mandatory face masks, and hand sanitizers at the event’s entrance. Business development director of China Galaxy International Securities Eugene Law said that the market shrunk due to the pandemic but creative business strategies such as an outdoor park can thrive by building up a long-term strategy in the pandemic.

