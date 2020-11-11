Pilot Trades Cockpit For Cooking Pot, Opens ‘Kapten Corner’ Food Stall Amid COVID Crisis

While most travelling is put on hold amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, those in the aviation industry have been especially hit hard. One such case is Captain Azrin Mohammad Zawawi who is a commercial senior pilot but is now manning a food stall in Subang Jaya, Malaysia. According to the New Straits Times, Zawawi is a veteran of 20 years with 13,000-plus flying hours with three airlines, however, after being retrenched, he switched his command from the flight deck to a kitchen.

While taking to Facebook, Zawawi's father shared that nobody knows the future of the aviation industry or when his son will his uniform again. Instead of being disheartened by the state of his job, the Captain decided to put on his pilot uniform and head to make traditional Malaysian meals like mee curry, bihun sup, laksa utara and rojak buah. Zawawi’s stall is called the ‘Kapten Corner’ and is located at BoomTown Cafe at USJ 11.

While speaking to the media outlet, Zawawi said that rather than grumble about losing his job and face unwanted sufferings, he consulted his family about the small stall business, which required manageable investment. He said that his mother-in-law is the main cook, while he and his wife complement her in running the stall. Zawawi is a father of four school-going children and he divulged that his stall could only garner an average gross income of RM 1,500 daily, as compared with his estimated RM 50,000 monthly pilot’s income.

Netizens pour in support

His business has, however, got a surge of unexpected publicity when a photograph of him wearing his captain’s uniform with a red apron went viral on social media. Several internet users have been commenting in support of Zawawi. While one Facebook user wrote, “May God be with you brother as you and thousands of others suffer during this Covid 19 period. Let's help this brother and others get back on their feet,” another added, “Salute your spirit, Sir”. “he best is different ways to attract customers. May you continue to be successful in your business, creative and innovative,” added third.

