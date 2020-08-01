Hong Kong Opens Temporary Field Hospital With 500 Beds Amid COVID-19 Crisis

On August 1, Hong Kong opened a temporary field hospital with as many as 500 beds for stable coronavirus patients. Hong Kong, which is also the financial hub, is fighting the second wave of the novel coronavirus. According to reports, the first wave had ended by early summer but in the month of July the pandemic gripped Hong Kong again.

Current situation in Hong Kong

City leader Carrie Lam announced that the legislative elections will be postponed by a year. Reports suggest that she said that the decision was taken to protect people from the novel coronavirus and it had nothing to do with the politics of the region. Immediately after this announcement, the hospital opened. The new makeshift hospital is set up at the city’s Asia-world expo exhibition centre which is very close to the airport. Reports suggest that it will take COVID-19 patients aged from 18 to 60 years.

Since July, more than 2,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded. Larry Lee from the Hospital Authority said that their aim to house the patients from the community and give them the best treatment possible. He also said that 20-30 patients are expected to be admitted on the very first day and arriving patients will go through X-rays, blood tests, saliva tests and heart tests. If the patients are found to be unstable then they will be sent to get the treatment.

On August 1, Hong Kong recorded 125 new cases. This is for the 11th day in a row that the country has recorded more than 100 cases, taking the total tally to 3,396. According to reports, the National Health Commission of China said that it had set up a team which includes 60 clinical laboratory staff and an "advance unit". This will arrive on August 2.

