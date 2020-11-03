Hong Kong Opposition Lawmaker Ted Hui Arrested For 'contempt' Of Legislative Personnel

Hong Kong opposition lawmaker Ted Hui was arrested on Monday, November 2, over the chaotic legislative council meeting in May for which 7 opposition leaders and activists have already been detained so far. According to reports, Hong Kong police said in a statement that 6 men and 1 woman had been detained on suspicion of contempt and interfering with legislative personnel.

As per South China Morning Post, Hong Kong's Democratic Party said that Ted Hui was arrested when he reported to the city's Western Police Station for a completely different manner.

Another law maker from Hong Kong arrested

The lawmaker is reported to have been charged with two offences under the Legco (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance. These alleged offences are the same as those of the previously detained leaders - contempt and interfering with legislative personnel.

As per reports, the other detained leaders include Wu Chi-wai, Helena Wong Pik-wan and Andrew Wan Siu-kin. The list also includes Hong Kong's Labour Party chairman Kwok Wing-kin, lawmaker Fernando Cheung Chiu-hung and former lawmakers Eddie Chu Hoi-dick and Raymond Chan Chi-chuen.

Hong Kong police on November 1 defended its decision to arrest the opposition lawmakers who are also members of the pro-democracy movement.

According to reports, Superintendent Chan Wing-yu of the Hong Kong Island regional crime squad claimed that the arrests were made on the basis of evidence, adding that it's not about their "social status or political background". A statement released by the police claims that the arrests are part of an investigation into a May 8 committee meeting.

