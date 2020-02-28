Hong Kong: Pet dog quarantined after testing 'weak positive' for coronavirus

The Hong Kong government, on February 28, has said that the pet dog of a Coronavirus patient was found to have “Low Level” of the viral infection, international media reported. Officially named COVID-19, the novel Coronavirus has infected over 83,000 and killed nearly 2,800 people worldwide, with a majority of them in mainland China.

Read: Outspoken Hong Kong Publisher Held Over Pro-democracy March

No evidence of infection in pets

Hong Kong’s agricultural and fisheries department released a statement saying that the dog was tested “weak positive” for the Coronavirus. However, the statement did not give further details on whether the pet had actually been infected or not. According to international media reports, officials will carry out further tests to confirm whether the dog had really been infected with the virus or it was just environmental contamination of its nose and mouth.

Meanwhile, the agriculture department reportedly said that it did not have any evidence whether pets could get infected and turn out to be a source of further infection in humans. The canine has reportedly been quarantined at an animal facility, the Hong Kong Government revealed. The government has also advised citizens to keep pets suspected of having Coronavirus infections under strict quarantine.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Hong Kong Confirms Four New Cases Of Epidemic

Schools shut

Hong Kong health officials announced on February 25, that due to the Coronavirus outbreak, schools in Hong Kong will remain shut until Easter. According to reports, schools in Hong Kong have already been shut for over three weeks. Even though schools are to remain shut, University Entrance exams are scheduled to go ahead.

Read: Hong Kong Plans Handouts, Tax Cuts To Counter Economic Woes

The Secretary of Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung has reportedly said that classes at kindergarten, primary and secondary schools would be suspended till April 20. And even after resuming school, classes will be held in phases. Yeung Yun-hung claimed that the WHO has indicated that the virus and the threat posed by the virus would last for a longer period than expected and therefore the suspension of classes was the best and safest option.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Hong Kong Schools To Remain Shut Till April

(With Agency Inputs)