Coronavirus Outbreak: Hong Kong Confirms Four New Cases Of Epidemic

Hong kong confirmed four more cases of coronavirus on February 26, bringing the citywide total to 89, international media reported citing Health officials. In an unprecedented development, the deadly coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people globally and killed over 2,700 people worldwide with a majority in mainland China.

The new cases reportedly include two passengers who returned from the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess and a man who was linked to a previously confirmed case. The fourth case was a domestic helper who was linked to a previously infected patient. Chuang Shuk-kwan from the Center for Health Protection told international media that one of the suspected cause is a 49-year-old woman who volunteered at a Buddhist hall.

People linked to the Buddhist temple monitored

Shuk-kwan added that authorities have contacted nearly 202 people with associations to the Buddhist hall and quarantined 32 people. She added that the rest of the associated people are being actively monitored. Meanwhile, Greece on February 26 reported its first coronavirus case, a woman who had recently travelled to northern Italy. A health ministry spokesman said the 38-year-old woman was in a Thessaloniki hospital and in good condition. The announcement comes as the COVID-19 virus continues to surge in Italy, making it the hardest-hit country in Europe.

The Greek government on Tuesday said a shutdown of some public areas and travel restrictions would be activated in case of a mass outbreak. The measures, contained in a government decree, include temporary travel bans to and from countries with a large number of infections and enable beds to be requisitioned in hotels and private clinics.

The decree also foresees the temporary closure of "indoor public gathering areas" such as schools, places of worship, cinemas, theatres, sports halls and businesses. "We are ready to do whatever is necessary to protect public health," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters. Greece's health ministry has earmarked 13 hospitals nationwide to handle virus cases.

