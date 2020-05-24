Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas As Thousands Protest Against China's New Security Law

Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as scores of protesters took to streets on May 24 to protest against China’s Security Move law. The proposed bill, submitted earlier this week is aimed at forbidding secessionist and subversive activity, as well as foreign interference and terrorism. It comes after months of pro-democracy demonstrations last year that at times descended into violence between police and protesters.

'Stand with Hong Kong'

According to reports, hundreds of demonstrators, all clad in black outfits, gathered at the Causeway Bay, a popular shopping district. Protesting against the proposed legislation, they reportedly chanted slogans including "Stand with Hong Kong," “Liberate Hong Kong” and “Revolution of our times.” Following which, the police intervened and arrested Tam Tak-chi, a prominent activist accusing him of “unauthorized assembly”

In his defence, Tak chi reportedly said that he was giving a "Health Talk" and was exempted from the prohibition. However, police detained him and fired tear gas on other protesters. Hong Kong’s COVID-19 social distancing measures prohibit the gathering of more than eight people at a time.

According to reports, the new plan has been introduced owing to months of violent protests in Hong Kong which left the semi-autonomous region in turmoil. Wang Chen, Vice Chairman of China's NPC, had said during the session that the recent protests and violence in the territory challenged the bottom line of the ‘One Country, Two Systems' principle and threatened national sovereignty, security and development interests.

Meanwhile, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that China’s proposed national security legislation would a “death knell” to Beijing promise of higher autonomy for Hong Kong. Calling the move “unilateral and arbitrary”, Pompeo condemned the decision to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong. The top US diplomat said that China bypassed Hong Kong’s well-established legislative processes and ignore the will of the people.

(Image credits: AP)