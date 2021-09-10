Hong Kong Police Raids Tiananmen Massacre Museum; Seizes Exhibit Items

Hong Kong Police conducted a raid at the Tiananmen museum erected in memory of Chinese victims who died in the 1989 massacre. The museum was built to pay respect to the victims of 1989 crackdown at Tiananmen Square on pro-democratic protestors from in and out of Beijing. The Hong Kong Police also seized the photograph and video exhibit from theJuly 4th museum.

As per reports, the museum was run by four pro-democratic leaders, including activist and lawyer Chow Hang Tung. All the arrested have been booked under National Security Law, which could mean life imprisonment if proven guilty. According to DW, the arrests came after Hong Kong democracy activists pleaded guilty to participating in an unsanctioned candlelight march to commemorate the victims of the massacre on 4 June.

Exhibit items seized, activists booked under National Security Law

The officers, who raided the museum, seized artwork, photographs, videos, documents, and other exhibits from the museum. As a part of the evidence, the police authorities also took away the giant logo of the museum and the paper model of the Goddess of Democracy as a symbol of the student movement in Beijing.

Several members of the museum were arrested on 9 September, Thursday following the raid. Hong Kong Police also arrested the core members of the pro-democratic Hong Kong Alliance Group that organised the 9 September candle march vigil. The group has now been accused of violating National Security and dubbed as a "foreign agent" by authorities. As reported by DW, they were also questioned about their operational and financial information.

2. It’s absurd that, without providing any evidence nor court approval, the police can arbitrarily label an organisation of being a "foreign agent”. Even before a trial begins, Hong Kong Alliance is presumed guilty. It completely violates the presumption of innocence in the past. — Nathan Law 羅冠聰 (@nathanlawkc) September 8, 2021

Police detained12 Democracy activists

Prior to the current crackdown, as many as 12 Pro-Democracy activists were detained by the police on the charges of unauthorised gathering at the Victoria Park on4 June to mark Beijing's bloody crackdown at Tiananmen Square, AP reported. Seven out of the 12 were accused of inciting others against the government. The protestors have been sentenced to 5 years prison term each. Among the activists who pleaded guilty on Thursday include lawyer Albert Ho, former lawmaker Eddie Chu and Figo Chan, a former leader of the Civil Human Rights Front which was known for organizing large-scale pro-democracy rallies in the city, AP mentioned. The 12 are expected to enter mitigation pleas.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)