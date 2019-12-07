Hong Kong Police Will Take 'hard' And 'soft' Measures Against Protesters: Top Cop Tang

Hong Kong Police commissioner Chris Tang told the Beijing reporters on December 7 that the police authorities will use both 'hard' and 'soft' measures to contain the unrest in the city. It has been several months since the anti-government demonstrations have been rocking the former-British colony. Tang spoke about police measures ahead of a potentially large protest planned for December 8. Reportedly Tang also said that the law force will take a 'humanitarian' approach towards minor incidents, however, warned of resolute measures against violent actions.

As opposed to the last month, the recent weeks have been comparatively peaceful in Hong Kong following the withdrawal of the bill that allowed extradition to Mainland China. The past few weeks have reportedly been calm after an overwhelming victory was delivered to the pro-democracy candidates. Tang was appointed as the police commissioner in November and is reportedly hopeful that people will organise a peaceful march and set an example.

Police permit the march

Hong Kong is currently gearing up for its largest demonstration so far to be held on December 8. The march is aimed to strengthen the ongoing anti-government protests and retain a strong momentum. However, the Hong Kong police chief urged the people to organise a peaceful demonstration. The demonstration will be led by the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), which is also responsible for organising large scale peaceful protests with millions of people in the past. The Hong Kong police have given permission to organise the demonstration.

According to the reports, Tang will be visiting Beijing to engage in dialogues with the senior officials of China’s Ministry of Public Security. He is excepted to return before the mass demonstration on Sunday. The statement from the police comes after the violent clashes that broke out on December 4, when the Hong Kong police retrieved chemical and petrol bombs from anti-government protestors in a college campus of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

