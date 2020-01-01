Hong Kong: Protesters Set Ablaze Iconic Lion Statue Outside HSBC HQ

As pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong entered its seventh month, protesters have allegedly vandalised an HSBC (Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation) branch and set ablaze a bronze lion statue outside its headquarters on Queen’s Road. The iconic statue has survived the devasting World Wars and was a mark of the city's prowess as an Asian financial hub.

Rioters set fire on #HSBC lion near the bank's headquarters building on Wednesday afternoon: reports #HongKong pic.twitter.com/Z3tjk8hXgL — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) January 1, 2020

HSBC lion on fire pic.twitter.com/8bZTmV7rWG — dr. trey (@Comparativist) January 1, 2020

Last time, Bank of China Hong Kong. This time, Hong Kong HSBC was fired by HK rioters. Next time, may be Citibank....

and your home pic.twitter.com/oyaSsLS8YI — True Hong Kong (@true_kong) January 1, 2020

HSBC at receiving end of protesters' rage

HSBC has been a target of protesters since it closed an account set up by an NGO after finding that it “was not being used for its stated purpose” of providing aid to protesters. A spokesperson strongly condemned the violent acts and continuous rampage on the bank's ATMs and other facilities overnight, local media reported. Many in the city feel the multinational financial giant has toed the lined of Communist Party leaders in Beijing during their agitation.

Fresh wave of protests

A huge New Year's Day pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong ended with clashes between police and hardcore protesters, as demonstrators sought to carry their movement's momentum into 2020. Organisers claimed more than a million people gathered for Wednesday's rally, which had approval from the authorities, and marched across the international financial hub's main island in an attempt to put pressure on the government to meet their demands. But after a peaceful start, violence erupted near the march within hours, with police and masked protesters facing off in several neighbourhoods on the city's main island.

