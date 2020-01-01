Hong Kong: Thousands Of Pro-democracy Protesters March On New Year’s Day

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters marched to Victoria Park on New Year’s Day against Beijing’s attempt to influence the policy of the semi-autonomous region. Thousands of Hong Kong residents reportedly gathered on a grass lawn and help placard that read ‘Freedom is not free’. Many pro-democracy leaders, who recently got elected in the local polls, were also present during the march and mingle with the crowd.

On New Year’s Eve, Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannons on protesters which turned violent afterwards. Eric Lai, the vice convener of the Civil Human Rights Front, hoped that the march won’t witness any violence, unlike the previous day.

“I really hope that this will be a peaceful protest. We hope that the police can facilitate us, rather than provoking us, and to fire tear gas and water cannon at us,” said Lai.

The violent protests erupted due to proposed legislation that would have allowed extraditions to the mainland and became violent with every passing day. Protesters were furious over China’s increased interference and felt that rights promised to them were getting eroded with time. More than 6,000 protesters have already been arrested as a result of the demonstrations but other protesters want to keep fighting for their rights.

However, China has repeatedly denied the allegations of interference and blamed the west for stoking unrest in the region. President Xi Jinping, in his New Year’s address, said that Beijing will resolutely safeguard the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong under ‘one country, two systems’.

Seeking asylum in Taiwan

Recently, Taiwan started witnessing an influx from Hong Kong with protesters seeking asylum. Asylum seekers from Hong Kong feel that there are too many external forces acting in the semi-autonomous region of China which could change the course of events dramatically. They fear that the city will never be the same after what happened in the past six months. Protesters are of the opinion that Taiwan is democratic and has freedom of speech, unlike China.

