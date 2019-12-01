Hong Kong Protesters Wave Posters Of Trump ’s Shirtless Rocky Tweet

Thanking US President for signing the Hong Kong bill, the protesters during a Thanksgiving rally waved posters of Donald Trump’s head superimposed on the shirtless body of Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone. Others draped themselves in American flags and sang the US national anthem. Trump posted the image on Twitter on November 28 dismissing rumors of failing health. Making fun of the rumors, he told a campaign rally in Florida that the doctor said: “Take off your shirt, sir, and show us that gorgeous chest. We’ve never seen a chest quite like it”.

Protesters celebrate Trump's support to Hong Kong bill

Protesters on Thursday celebrated after Trump unexpectedly signed two bills that commit the US to conduct an annual review into the state of Hong Kong’s autonomy from mainland China. It could also be revoked if the semi-autonomous territory's freedoms are quashed. Earlier, the US Congress had also passed legislation banning sales of tear gas, rubber bullets and other equipment used by Hong Kong security forces in putting down the protests. The move threatens to complicate trade talks with Beijing just as the two nations get close to signing a phase one deal.

How rumors of Trump's health failure spread

Trump visited Walter Reed on the afternoon of November 16 to undergo a 'quick exam and labs' as a part of his annual physical exam. President Trump also said that he has started the 'phase one' of his yearly checkups and that everything is 'great'. A source with the knowledge on the matter told an international news channel that US President's trip to Walter Reed was not on his schedule until November 22. However, the Press Secretary of the White House said on Saturday evening that President decided to visit the hospital since it was a down day. White House Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham said in an interview with international media that President is 'healthy as can be'. Grisham further also acknowledged that President Trump has 'more energy than anybody in the White House' as he starts working from 6am and continues until 'very, very, late' at night.

(With inputs from agencies)