Hong Kong Riot Police Enter Shopping Malls To Detain Protesters

Riot police of Hong Kong have moved into several shopping malls on December 21 chasing and arresting several anti-government protestors who had united to keep their demands in the peak shopping weekend before Christmas. Hundreds of black-clad protestors commemorated the five-month anniversary of an attack in a train station by an armed mob wearing white t-shirts that abused and thrashed protestors with pipes and poles near a mall in Yuen Long. Police have been criticized for not taking appropriate steps and for not arresting any alleged culprits at the scene. They arrested several assailants claiming that they have links with organised criminal gangs. The demonstrators demanded justice for the attack, chanting "Fight for Freedom" and "Stand With Hong Kong".

Teachers arrested

Nearly 80 teachers have been arrested by the Hong Kong police authorities over their involvement in anti-government demonstrations while at least four have either resigned or suspended. The Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung revealed on December 20 while urging the school administrations to suspend the teachers who are detained for serious offenses. Yeung claims that it is out of concern for the safety of students in the civil unrest. The students reportedly make up nearly 40% of the 6,000 people arrested during the months-long protests demanding democracy in the former British colony.

According to the Education Bureau, there have been nearly 123 complaints of misconduct against teachers between mid-June and late-November all of which were related to the demonstrations. A teacher was even charged with possessing a weapon, and another government-school teacher is accused of making bias teaching materials. Further details were not provided by the bureau on either of the cases.

Thousands of black-clad protestors gathered together in Hong Kong on December 8 and rallied to provide support for democracy in Hong Kong. The anti-government activists united together and started their rally from Victoria Park, a busy shopping district of Causeway Bay to Chater Road near the heart of the financial district. The authorities permitted the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) for conducting a rally for the first time since the group had been granted since August 18.

