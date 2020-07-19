Hong Kong Security Law's Vague Offences Worry Journalists As Press Freedom At Stake

China’s national security law has undermined Hong Kong’s press freedom and local as well as international journalists are worried about the change in the status quo. UN Human Rights Office has already raised concerns over the definition of some of the offences under the new law, saying may lead to discriminatory or arbitrary interpretation and enforcement of the law.

Hong Kong has been a bastion of press freedom within Chinese territories due to the autonomy granted to it under the Sino-British joint declaration before the city returned to Chinese rule. However, the draconian security law can push the press freedom on a further decline which already dropped seven places on the World Press Freedom Index this year.

Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club recently wrote an open letter to the city’s chief executive Carrie Lam after her office failed to address specific concerns raised in a previous letter. The letter urgently sought clarification of the potential impact of the national security law on the city’s media including foreign correspondents and the broader implications for press freedom.

“We expressed our concern that the new law will curtail the ability of journalists to report freely about Hong Kong and mainland China, as is our right under Article 27 of the Basic Law,” FCC said in a statement.

Carrie Lam wants 'guarantee'

In the letter, Hong Kong FCC raised serious concern over Article 54 over the new law which specifically calls for authorities to “take necessary measures to strengthen the management of and services for...news agencies of foreign countries”. The club demanded several guarantees from the administration including being able to carry out reporting without obstruction or intimidation from authorities or the police.

They wanted assurance that journalists won’t face any legal risk for their social media posts, including sharing of posts of government critics. They also demanded that no topic will be off-limits or taboo for journalists, including sensitive political issues, and reporters must not be barred from press conferences for their work or political stance.

In answer to the letter, the Chief Executive said that if the FCC or all Hong Kong reporters can give her the guarantee that they will not commit any offences under the security law, then she can do the same. Contradicting the critics, she said that the new law “clearly defined” the four types of actions that are now unlawful.

