Hong Kong-Singapore 'air Travel Bubble' Deferred Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

With less than 24 hours in launch, the Hong Kong-Singapore ‘air travel bubble’ was postponed on November 21 due to a spike in the coronavirus infections in Hong Kong. The Civil Avial Authority of Singapore released a statement in which they said that the ATB will be deferred by a time period of two weeks. It also said that both Singapore and Hong Kong will review the new launch date of the ATB flights within two weeks.

'Air Travel Bubble' deferred

“This decision was reached following a discussion between Minister Ong and Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Edward Yau, earlier today. This is to safeguard public health in both cities as well as travellers’ own health”, the statement read. The statement allowed the travellers to go ahead with their journey on non-designated ATB flights. However, it mentioned that these travellers will be subjected to prevailing border control and health requirements of both cities.

The ‘travel bubble’ was opened with the aim of providing the much required boost to the tourism industry. The idea was to allow a quota of at least 200 residents from each city to travel on one daily flight to the other. However, only those passengers will reportedly be allowed to board the flight who have been in the former British colony or Singapore for at least two weeks and have tested negative for COVID-19.

These transport bubbles mean that two nations have arranged to and from commercial flights even if international flights are absent. Air bubbles are reciprocal, which implies that both countries enjoy the same benefits. Also known as “transport bubbles” or “air travel arrangements”, these temporary arrangements are a desperate measure by nations across the globe to resume the commercial passenger services.

