Hong Kong Tightens Coronavirus Restrictions; Carrie Lam Speaks On The Current Scenario

The global financial hub, Hong Kong, tightened restrictions after it reported a record number of Coronavirus cases in a single day. Earlier on July 19, an event by pro-democracy politicians to mark the anniversary of an attack in the train station by an armed mob was to take place. However, it was stopped by the police for breaking measures to battle coronavirus.

Read: Virus Deaths Top 600,000 And Hong Kong Warns Of Resurgence

Coronavirus takes a toll on the global financial hub

Carrie Lam, current Chief Executive of Hong Kong said that the city has recorded more than 100 cases in 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,000 cases. This is the highest since the pandemic emerged. She added, the situation is extremely serious and there is no way to control it. There have been cases in other cities as well. Urumqi, the capital city of Xinjian reported 40 new coronavirus cases out of which 23 were asymptomatic infections. All the confirmed cases have mild to moderate symptoms. Reports suggest, that the current outbreak is related to group gatherings. Local health authorities have advised people not to panic and follow the instructions being given to them. China's National Health Commission has sent a medical expert team to Xinjiang on July 18. This has been done to investigate the pandemic

Read: Scientists Identify Six 'types' Of Symptom Clusters In Coronavirus Patients

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has ordered most of its civil servants to work from home, starting from July ’20. The HKSAR government has made an effort to make it compulsory to wear masks. Hong Kong has warned of a resurgence in the virus as cases continue to grow. The World Health Organisation has reported a record increase in global cases for the second day. According to the reports, the biggest increase in cases have been from the United States, Brazil, South Africa, and India. The toll rose to 259,848 in 24 hours.

Read: WHO Reports Record Daily Increase In Coronavirus Cases For Second Day In A Row

Also Read: Floods Kill 14 In China As Water Peaks At Three Gorges Dam

(Image Credits: AP)