WHO Reports Record Daily Increase In Coronavirus Cases For Second Day In A Row

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, taking the toll to 259,848 in 24 hours. According to reports, the biggest increase in cases reported on July 18 were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa. The previous WHO record for new cases was 237,743 on July 17.

Coronavirus pandemic takes over the globe

Deaths have risen by 7,360, the biggest one day increase since May 10. Deaths have been averaging 4,800 a day in July, up slightly from an average of 4,600 a day in June. According to reports, total global coronavirus cases surpassed 14 million across the globe on July 17. Another milestone has been marked in the spread of this pandemic that has killed 600,000 people in seven months. This surge means that 1 million cases were reported in 100 hours for the first time ever.

The WHO has reported 71,484 new cases in the United States, 45,403 in Brazil, 34,884 in India and 13,373 in South Africa. On July 17, India became the third country in the world to record more than 1 million cases of the novel coronavirus. The United States tops the list with Brazil right behind it. Epidemiologists say India is still likely months from hitting its peak.

Read: World records 1 million coronavirus cases in 100 hours for the first time ever

On July 16, cases in Brazil crossed the 2 million mark. Reports suggest that cases in Brazil have doubled in less than a month, with nearly 40,000 new cases every day. A patchwork of state and city responses has held up poorly in Brazil in the absence of a tightly coordinated policy from the federal government.

Read: US records 60,207 new coronavirus cases and 832 deaths in 24 hours

The United States tops the list with about 3.7 million cases. Various attempts have been made to curb the outbreak at the state and local levels. However it has been difficult to achieve success.

Read: COVID-19: Global fatalities pass 600,000; Virus a leading cause of worldwide deaths

Also Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally soars to 1,077,618; One cr samples tested

(Image credit: Unsplash)