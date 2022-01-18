Hong Kong To Kill About 2,000 Hamsters After Several Tested Positive For COVID

Amid soaring COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong, the administration has ordered to kill at least 2,000 small animals, including hamsters, after several tested positive for the coronavirus at a pet store, AP reported. According to media reports, the administration has also ordered to impose a temporary ban on the sale of hamsters and the import of small mammals. The decision came after a pet shop employee tested positive for the delta variant on Monday. Apart from the employee, several hamsters which were imported from the Netherlands also tested positive for the highly-infectious variant.

Contrary to the action taken by the Hong Kong officials, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, animals have a very little role (negligible) in the spread of the COVID virus, however, according to Hong Kong authorities, animals play a crucial role in animal to human transmission. "We cannot exclude the possibility that the shopkeeper was in fact actually infected from the hamsters," Edwin Tsui, a controller at the Centre for Health Protection told AP. "If you own a hamster, you should keep your hamsters at home, do not take them out," department director Leung Siu-fai said at a news conference. "All pet owners should observe good personal hygiene, and after you have been in contact with animals and their food, you should wash your hands."

"Do not kiss your pets," he added.

Customers who purchased hamsters after December 22 need to test for COVID

According to the authorities, they directed the pet stores in Hong Kong to stop selling hamsters and added nearly 2,000 small mammals will be killed in a "humane manner". Reacting to the recent decision, Hong Kong’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals expressed grave concern and urged the government not to take any drastic action before reviewing its approach. Apart from killing the tiny mammals, the administration has also directed customers who bought hamsters in Hong Kong from December 22, 2021, have to undergo mandatory testing. They urged the customers if their hamsters test positive, they will be subject to quarantine.

According to local media reports, Hong Kong is reeling under the COVID wave, driven by the Omicron variant after the two crew members reportedly broke isolation rules and dined at restaurants and bars in the city prior to getting tested positive. The report said the two crew members were responsible for the COVID outbreak in the city. As per the latest development, the authorities have arrested the two crew members.

