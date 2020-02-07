Hong Kong Unveils New Measures To Tackle Coronavirus Outbreak

Hong Kong on Friday announced new measures to prevent the spread of the ongoing coronavirus in the Asian finance hub. Hong Kong said that it will deploy an army of volunteers to implement plans to forcibly quarantine those coming from mainland China. As per media reports, Hong Kong said that people could even face up to six months in prison if anyone caught breaching the new rules.

According to media reports, the new rules will be implemented from Saturday and anyone coming from mainland China will have to undergo a 14-day compulsory quarantine. According to the new plans unveiled by cabinet ministers on Friday, Hong Kong residents arriving from mainland China will be allowed to self-quarantine at home. Chinese and international visitors will be allowed to self-quarantine at hotels or any other accommodation they have arranged. And if someone cannot arrange any accommodation, they will be taken to temporary facilities prepared by the government.

Reportedly, Hong Kong has taken the step to prevent residents from travelling to mainland China. Many countries have taken similar steps to tackle the outbreak. Saudi Arabia's national carrier, Saudia on Sunday joined other major airlines to temporarily stop operations in China. As per reports, countries like the United States have also taken drastic steps to prevent the spread of the virus in their country. Washington has barred entry of foreign nationals coming from China.

Coronavirus outbreak

According to the latest media reports, the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has claimed more than 630 lives in China alone and the confirmed reported cases have reached up to 30,000 as of February 6. The disease is believed to have originated in a seafood market in Hubei's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, where animals were being traded illegally. As per US CDC, confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in 27 other countries.

