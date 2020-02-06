Chinese Bride's Family Misses Wedding In WB's East Midnapore Due To Coronavirus Measures

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a Chinese woman married an Indian man in Bengal's East Midnapore on Wednesday but her family was unable to travel and attend the ceremony due to the deadly virus scare. The couple, who met seven years ago during a business deal in China, got married in a ceremony at the groom's home.

Speaking to the media, Jiaqi, the bride said, "My family is happy and well but they couldn't attend my wedding due to the virus scare. Flights between India and China have been suspended." Asked if they will go back to China, Jiaqi said, "We will go back but do not know when. When everything is done, we will go there and complete the registry and everything," she said.

Jiaqi's husband Pintu said they will have a ceremony in China too. "We wanted to get married here. Her family couldn't come due to coronavirus the outbreak. We will have another function later in China," the groom said.

Another incident

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, a Chinese woman and an Indian man's wedding in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh became the talk of the town as the health department officials were on their toes since the bride and her family arrived from China. According to reports, Zhihao Wang from Beijing married Satyarth Mishra on February 2 and the Mandsaur district hospital's civil surgeon reportedly said that a team of five to six doctors and paramedical staff have been medically examining ever since Zhihao's family arrived in the town.

As the death toll from the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak rose in China and three confirmed cases reported in Kerala, DR AK Mishra reportedly said that the team will continue to examine Zhihao's family members, however, he also noted that they do not have any symptoms of the coronavirus, but the moment the doctors see any symptoms, they will be admitted to the hospital. He further also added that the family has been cooperative and even appreciated the regular check-ups.

While speaking to a local media outlet, Zhihao said that she met Satyarth while they were studying in Canada five years back and their courtship lasted a few years before they decided to get married. Zhihao's parents and two other relatives from China attended the wedding. She also said that there is no spread of the virus in her city, therefore, it won't be a problem in returning home.

Global Health Emergency

The death toll in China due to the deadly Coronavirus has touched 560, as per the latest government reports. The government reported more deaths on Thursday morning, leading to the crisis worsening. The Chinese government also reported that the number of people infected had crossed 28,000 across the country.

As the disease continues to spread rapidly, the World Health Organization (WHO) had further warned the international public health authorities that Wuhan Virus was of a significant threat to the nations outside mainland China and the disease pandemic enforced a global response to the outbreak. WHO also announced the Global Health Emergency as officials abroad banned the Chinese nationals from travelling into their territory, suspending the airlines and halting the visa issuance and immigration facilities.

(with ANI inputs)