Hospitals In Japan Close To Collapse As Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in Japan, medical experts have warned that hospitals in COVID-hit regions of the country are on the brink of collapse. Japan recently reported a never seen before the third strain of coronavirus, leaving authorities flinching to stop its spread. The country is battling with the third wave of infections that has caused record numbers of people to fall seriously ill. According to a Japanese local media outlet, the nation reported over 4,900 coronavirus infections on Monday, with serious cases rising to a record high of 973.

The rapid spread of the deadly virus has added pressure on Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga to more quickly to protect stretched medical services. Suga, on the other hand, has already declared a month-long state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area on January 7. The restrictions were quickly also expanded to cover half the country’s 126 million people.

Meanwhile, even though Suga has taken measures to curb the spread, President of the Japan Medical Association, Toshio Nakagawa said that the Prime Minister should consider bringing the entire country under a state of emergency. According to The Guardian, Toshio was dismissive of the government’s plans to offer subsidies to hospitals that free up more beds for COVID patients. He said that there aren’t enough doctors or nurses, further adding that even if hospitals are told to increase the number of beds, treating patients “can’t be done”. He also warned that the healthcare system could be wiped out if the number of cases kept increasing.

Japanese hospitals have already reported a shortage of ventilators and other equipment used to treat patients with severe symptoms. While speaking to Asahi Shimbun newspaper, Hideaki Oka, a professor of infectious disease at the Saitama Medical Centre near Tokyo, said that hospitals have already lost the ability to treat severe ill COVID-19 patients. He also warned that fatalities could rise sharply in the days ahead.

Japan’s coronavirus restrictions

It is worth noting that according to Kyodo news outlet, more than 30,000 people with no or mild COVID symptoms have been asked to recuperate at home as more hospitals near capacity. Last week, nearly 14,806 people were being treated in hospital, while a further 7,781 were staying at specially designated hotels and other accommodations. Hospital bed occupancy in 19 of Japan’s 47 prefectures has also reached stage 4, which the most critical level, with the highest numbers concentrated in Tokyo and other urban centres.

Meanwhile, in another desperate measure to curb the heightening coronavirus spread in Japan, authorities are now mulling to impose “harsher punishments” on violators such as prison sentences and hefty fines. Suga led administration earlier floated a revision of infectious disease law to crack down on flouters of restrictions measures. As per the regulations, those refusing to be hospitalized would face a maximum fine of 1 million yen ($ 9,600) or a prison sentence of up to one year while people who hamper contact tracing effort can expect a maximum fine of 500,000 yen or jail time of up to six months.

