Houston Post Office To Be Renamed After First Sikh-American Cop Killed On Duty

Legislation for renaming the Houston Post Office after martyred Sikh Police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal was introduced by a US lawmaker on December 6. Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher presented the bill in the House of Representatives which mentioned the appeal for renaming the post office located at 315 Addicks Howell Road in Houston as "Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office". Dhaliwal was killed on duty on September 27. He was the first Sikh-American Cop who was allowed to wear a turban and laid his life during his service.

Congresswoman Fletcher said at the House of Representatives, "Deputy Dhaliwal represented the very best of our community: he worked for equality, connection, and community through his life of service to others. The Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office will serve as a permanent reminder of his service, his sacrifice, and his example for us all. I am honored to be able to recognize Deputy Dhaliwal in this way, and look forward to working with all of my Texas colleagues to pass this legislation quickly".

Harris County Commissioner, Sheriff hail the move

The move was also hailed by Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia who told the media that it is a fitting honor for her late friend, Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal. She added that Dhaliwal inspired many with a vibrant spirit and infectious optimism. His loss has left a void, but his legacy will continue to live on through his family, friends, and the entire community, she concluded. Likewise, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement to the media that Deputy Dhaliwal was a committed member of their office and community who served with utmost integrity. He also thanked Congresswoman Fletcher for honoring his service and sacrifice with the introduction of the legislation.

Dhaliwal was first Sikh-American allowed to wear articles of faith

Dhaliwal was the first Sikh-American in Texas to receive a policy accommodation to serve while wearing his articles of faith in 2015 which included his turban and beard. In November 2019, Houston Police Department announced a policy allowing officers to wear articles of faith while on duty, becoming the largest law enforcement agency in Texas to do so. Parents of the martyred cop welcomed the legislation saying that the support and kindness from the Houston community and people around the country have been both inspiring and comforting in their difficult times. They also thanked Congresswoman Fletcher for her work to recognize their son's legacy and his love for the people of this city. They urged everyone, Sikh or not, to remember Sandeep by following his example of seva and committing to doing good. Likewise, Sim J. Singh, a senior manager of policy and advocacy for the Sikh Coalition, said that to honor the deputy's legacy they will ensure that Sikh Americans can serve in all professions, including uniformed public service.

(With inputs from PTI)




