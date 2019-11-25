New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Wearing A Turban, Applauds Sikhs For Their Contribution

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy attended the 550the anniversary of Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion of Guru Parv. He acknowledged the contribution of the Sikh families in uplifting the culture of his state and adding vibrant colours of Sikhism.

Phil Murphy applauds the Sikh community

While attending the event, Murphy wore a Sikh turban and started his speech with ‘Waheguru Ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji ki Fateh‘. Addressing the Sikh community and the people of New Jersey, he began his speech and said, “New Jersey exhibits a vividly-coloured tapestry with every person and each community contributing their own threads. How boring this tapestry would be without the Sikh community (…) and how vibrant it is with them”. Acknowledging the presence of the Sikh community symbolizes life and energy.

The special event was organized by ‘Let’s Share a Meal’ along with the Sikh Chamber of Commerce International (SACC), Dhan Guru Nanak Jatha and SAVA on the New Jersey Performing Arts Heart on November 23. These are some of the Sikh communities that operate in New Jersey and spread the message of brotherhood. Gurbir Singh Grewal, the primary Sikh-American Legal professional Common within the US’ historical past and 61st Legal professional Common of the state of New Jersey said, “Deputy Dhaliwal…protected his community and he sacrificed his life in service of others. In that tragedy, the whole world saw what we as Sikhs know and what Guru Nanak taught us.” and appreciated the community.

Hasan Minhaj also attended the event with journalist Shweta Singh and presented an in-depth dialogue on the teachings of Guru Nanak and the message it sends to the world for the better living. The founder of Let’s Share a Meal, said, “The event was an attempt to provide an opportunity to learn more about Guru Nanak’s teachings and Sikhism”.

Prince of Wales lauded the contribution of the Sikh Community

Ahead of an official visit to India, The Prince of Wales lauded the contribution of the Sikh community living in the United Kingdom and praised the founding principles of Sikhism that have inspired the world to be “selfless”. He also conveyed his “warmest wishes” to the followers of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his birth anniversary. This is his tenth visit to India.

(With inputs from PTI)