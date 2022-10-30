Halloween Horror: How A Festival Celebrated In West Made Its Way To South Korea’s Itaewon

A Halloween celebration in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea turned ghastly on Saturday night after a stampede killed at least 153 people and injured at least 82 others. An estimated 100,000 people, dressed in costumes, had gathered to celebrate the festival in the narrow streets of Itaewon, a nightclub hotspot.

The festival of Halloween, which is predominantly celebrated in the West on October 31, has recently found its way into countries that lie far away from its Celtic-Pagan roots, mostly because of its spooky appeal and exciting traditions like trick-or-treating. In recent years, the festival has gained interest in South Korea, a country with a growing influence of American culture.

What has made Halloween so popular is the dependence pop culture and cinema on it, with dozens of sitcoms and shows regularly using it in their plots. The rise of Halloween in South Korea can be attributed to American culture, the growing number of tourists, and a populace of foreign nationals who are working or studying in the country. While South Korea does not drip in spooky decor and celebrates Halloween to its full extent, it still relishes the holiday with events, gatherings, and parties.

Itaewon, the South Korean land of Halloween festivities

The spirit of Halloween has been particularly witnessed in Itaewon, a district in Seoul. Initially, the area was shunned for being a red-light district, but it later came to be known for a lot more than its narrow streets and dark alleys as it transformed into a nightlife hub. Itaewon is home to flashy nightclubs, bustling restaurants, young patrons, and a sizeable Muslim population, but on occasions like Halloween, clubs in the locality welcome celebrants who spend the night partying and indulging in food and drinks and also parading in the streets.

When Halloween is around the corner, the district often bustles with foreign tourists, who are welcomed by Halloween-decorated storefronts, and outlets selling costumes. The spirit of the festival in Itaewon is perfectly captured in the Korean drama, Itaewon Class, which revolves around a group of young adults who dream of opening a bar in the district.

Itaewon was known for vibrant celebrations until Saturday night when it turned into a site of tragedy and became the epicenter of one of the deadliest stampedes in the history of South Korea.