HRW Says Taliban's New Media Regulations Reflect Broader Efforts To Silence All Criticism

The associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), Patricia Gossman, on Monday, 22 November, expressed concern over the imposition of strict new guidelines in Afghanistan by the Taliban regime. According to Voice of America (VOA), the Taliban interim government on Sunday ordered television channels to stop airing shows featuring female artists and said that women scribes must wear hijabs. The new order also prevents television stations from showing men who are considered indecently exposed or not covered from chest to knees.

Following the announcement of the latest order, which is part of the newly issued guidelines by the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, the HRW in a statement said that the new guidelines reflect broader efforts to silence all criticism of Taliban rule. Patricia Gossman noted that the interim Taliban government has issued “death threats” against journalists who have criticised Taliban officials. She also said that the insurgents have even required journalists to submit all reports for approval before publication.

While pointing that the latest order by the militants now dictate dress of female journalists on television and prohibit soap operas and entertainment programs featuring female actions, Gossman added, “The Taliban's new media regulations and threats against journalists reflect broader efforts to silence all criticism of Taliban rule. The disappearance of any space for dissent and worsening restrictions for women in the media and arts is devastating."

However, the Taliban have defended the directive, saying it is aimed at countering propagation of "immorality" and airing of videos that "are against the principles of Sharia”. The Talibani Ministry said that foreign and locally produced movies that promote foreign culture and traditions in Afghanistan and promote “immorality” should not be broadcast. It also added that the guidelines prohibit airing satirical shows that “insult” or undermine the “dignity” of individuals.

It is worth noting here that despite assurances to protect women and girls' rights, the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has been harsher for the country's women and girls. In September, the Taliban announced an interim government, promising not to repeat the policies of the previous Taliban regime (1996-2001). However, reports from the ground contradict this.

Afghan ‘journalists live in fear of summons’

Moreover, according to ANI, several journalists have also said that they have been summoned by local officials immediately after publishing reports on Taliban abuses. Some media outlets in Afghanistan have also reported that heavily armed Taliban intelligence officials visited their offices and warned journalists not to use the word “Taliban” in their reporting but to refer to the “Islamic Emirate” in all publications. The Taliban have reportedly also pressed the media to publish the reports they want.

"Despite the Taliban's promises to allow media that 'respected Islamic values' to function, the reality for Afghanistan is that journalists live in fear of a knock on the door or a summons from the authorities," Gossman said.

(With inputs from ANI)