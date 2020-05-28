Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Loses Key Court Battle In US Extradition Trial

Huawei Technologies Co’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Meng Wanzhou lost a key battle in a Canadian court on May 27, to avoid extradition to the United States. Meng, who was detained by Canada in December 2018, is currently under house arrest in Vancouver and wanted by the United States on charges of bank fraud.

Prosecutors accused her of misleading a bank in the US on Huawei’s relationship with a company operating in Iran, putting it at risk of penalties for flouting US sanctions on Tehran. However, defence lawyers have argued that the case is about the US sanctions on Iran and not a bank fraud case, adding that Canada has repudiated the sanctions.

British Columbia’s Superior Court judge Heather Holmes ruled that the legal standard of double criminality had been met. Holmes said that Meng’s approach would seriously limit Canada’s ability to fulfil its international obligations in the extradition context for fraud and other economic crimes.

China demands immediate release

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa expressed “strong dissatisfaction” and firm opposition to the court’s decision and accused Canada of acting as an accomplice of the United States in bringing down Huawei and other Chinese companies. The embassy said in a statement that the US and Canada gravely violated the lawful rights and interests of Meng by abusing their bilateral extradition treaty.

“The whole case is entirely a grave political incident...We once again urge Canada to take China's solemn position and concerns seriously, immediately release Ms Meng Wanzhou to allow her to return safely to China, and not go further down the wrong path,” the embassy added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on May 26 the government does not need to apologise for the court’s decision on Meng’s extradition or explain it to China. In late 2018, diplomatic relations of Beijing and Ottawa soured after the Candian authorities arrested the Huawei Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on a US arrest warrant. China retaliated within days and detained two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor.

