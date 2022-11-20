Huge Explosion Rocks Central Moscow After Fire Breaks Out Near Komsomolskaya Square

A tragic accident occurred in Russia on Sunday after an explosion broke out in a warehouse building near Komsomolskaya Square. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation said the balst took place in a warehouse building near “the area of three railway stations in the center of Russia’s capital city on November 20.

After the incident, th rescue teams arrived at the scene. According to the ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM), 80 people and 20 pieces of fire equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire, with the helicopter on standby, as per Sputnik.

The video of the unfortunate incident is being circulated on social media and currently, no casualties have been reported as of now.

The fire area in the center of Moscow is already about 2,000 square meters. The fire continues to spread.

According to preliminary data, there may be people inside the burning building. An explosion occurred in a burning building in the center of Moscow. The roof collapsed pic.twitter.com/0IystuF3HW — ukraine war (@SpotterDutch) November 20, 2022

Fire assigned as the second-degree difficulty: Emergency ministry

According to the ministry statement, an explosion broke out in komosomolskaya Square and the firefighters immediately went to take a hold of the situation. The statement reads, “Upon the arrival of the firefighters a fire occurred in a 2-story brick warehouse building between the 1st and the 2nd floors. As a result of the fire, there was a partial collapse of the ceilings between the two floors.”

The Ministry urged the resident to comply with the fire safety rules and declared the explosion as a “second-degree difficulty”. RIA on Sunday reported that the explosion broke out in “building number 1A and building 18”. According to the reports, the rescuers reached the place immediately and the rescue operation is still underway.