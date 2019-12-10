Human Rights Day 2019: Inspirational Quotes By World Leaders

Human Rights Day is celebrated every year on December 10 to recognize and empower human rights, including economic, social, cultural and international commitments on civil and political rights. It is celebrated annually on this date to honour the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) back in 1948. The UDHR is a document proclaiming the inalienable rights which everyone is inherently entitled to as a human being regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinions, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. The theme for this year's commemoration is 'Stand up for Human Rights'.

Let’s empower #YoungPeople to better know & claim their #rights, and to be heard.



No one is too young to change the world.#StandUp4HumanRights #HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/cQpuiHNQZI — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) December 9, 2019

Human Rights Day 2019

Here are some inspirational quotes by famous personalities to mark the celebration of Human Rights day.

“The rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened.”― John F. Kennedy

“Wherever men and women are persecuted because of their race, religion, or political views, that place must at that moment become the centre of the universe.”

― Elie Wiesel

“Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”

― United Nations, Universal Declaration of Human Rights

“Until justice rolls down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream.”

― Martin Luther King Jr.

“Today's human rights violations are the causes of tomorrow's conflicts.” - Mary Robinson.

Dec 10 is #HumanRightsDay. This year, we celebrate "the courage, clarity and principle of women, men and young people who are rising up peacefully, to create greater freedom and justice”. - @UNHumanRights Chief @mbachelet



📺 Watch her full statement.#StandUp4HumanRights pic.twitter.com/dhQKdbtNex — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) December 9, 2019

