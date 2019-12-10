Human Rights Day 2019: Netizens Urge People To Stand Up For Rights Of Others

Human Rights Day is marked every year on December 10 to recognise and empower human rights. It basically includes social, economic, cultural rights and international commitments on civil and political rights. The human rights law came into existence on September 28, 1993, in India. Then the Government of India formed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on October 12, 1993. A lot of basic rights have been included under the jurisdiction which includes social, economic and cultural.

READ: US Likely To Hit China Over Human Rights Despite Trade Talks

Youth considered to be essential element

The theme for Human Rights Day 2019 is ‘Youth Standing Up for Human Rights’, as per the official website of the United Nations. The UN considers that the participation of youth is very important to achieve sustainable development for everyone. Youth has always been considered as an essential element of social, economic and political transformation. Human rights exercise the right to live, liberty, equality and respect of any human being. Several messages and reactions have surfaced on social media.

READ: Human Rights Watch Says Bangladesh Denying Education To Rohingya Child Refugees

On #HumanRightsDay , let us remind ourselves that all human beings are equal in dignity & rights. In any civilized society, protection of human rights is most important. We need to create conditions, where people’s rights are protected and all can live a life of dignity. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 10, 2019

#Education is a basic human right and the best investment we can make to ensure a sustainable future and leave no one behind!



On #HumanRightsDay, check out the #RightToEducation handbook by @UNESCO and @RTEInitiative

➡️ https://t.co/58PmSuPRXF #StandUp4HumanRights pic.twitter.com/9bAXgaaexn — UNESCO (@UNESCO) December 10, 2019

#HumanRightsDay



Promoting & protecting human rights are the core of #Italy 🇮🇹 initiatives worldwide!



Without human dignity we cannot drive sustainable development!



We praise the invaluable role played by youth as source of inspiration for a better future.#StandUp4HumanRights pic.twitter.com/Pai0sOa9TN — Cooperazione Italiana (@cooperazione_it) December 10, 2019

On #HumanRightsDay, let us remind ourselves of the right of all people to dignity & respect. 🇦🇺 will continue to combat disadvantage, discrimination and persecution based on disability, gender, religion, sexuality, age, race or ethnicity. — Steven J. Robinson AO (@AusAmbPH) December 10, 2019

READ: Hong Kong Celebrates 'Thanksgiving' As US Signs Human Rights & Democracy Act

READ: Chile Police Committed Human Rights Violations During Protests: HRW