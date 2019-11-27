Chile Police Committed Human Rights Violations During Protests: HRW

Human Rights Watch has claimed in a report on November 26 that there were "serious human rights violations" in Chile Protests. The international NGO in its report said that Chile's national police committed the violations claiming 25 lives, calling for reform of the force. The Carabineros meaning the Chile Police Force "committed serious human rights violations, including excessive use of force in the streets and abuses in detention," during the protests, said the HRW. Jose Miguel Vivanco, HRW's director for the Americas, told a press conference in Santiago that they have received hundreds of disturbing reports of abuse, including cases of beatings and sexual assault. Vivanco added that the HRW believes that the abuses are not isolated cases, they are not coincidences.

Human Rights Watch suggested reforms to Chile Government

The New York based rights group met President Sebastian Pinera in Santiago on November 26 and recommended a series of reforms to help prevent police misconduct. Vivanco said the media that the reforms were needed in the wake of compelling evidence of excessive use of force and abuses against demonstrators and bystanders. He explained that they have sought thorough reform of the Chilean police, including reviewing detention protocols for identity checks, setting up internal control mechanisms and strengthening police training.

Responding to the call for reforms, Lorena Recabarren, the Chilean minister with responsibility for human rights said they recognize the value of the Human Rights Watch report and their recommendations. She added that the findings concern them as well.

The month-long demonstrations

The demonstrators are demanding improved social services and equality. Some groups even clashed with the police in the capital. The demonstrators brought the traffic to a halt on some roads and affected many commuters. According to the reports, Finance Minister Ignacio Briones, who was heading to Congress in the port city of Valparaiso stepped down from his vehicle to talk to the truck drivers. He said that the people are facing huge social demands and they are all aware of that. He added that the people are having a really tough time in each and every sector. The protest started last month over a surge in the subway fares which has escalated to a massive form demanding a broad range of changes. A maximum number of the protests were peaceful but some have turned violent. Around 20 people have died in the clashes. Looting and arson have resulted in the cancellation of two upcoming major international summits.

