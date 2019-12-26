Hundreds Of Protesters Gathers In Hong Kong For Unconventional Christmas Dinner

Scores of anti-government protesters and pro-democratic protesters united outside a tiny restaurant in Hong Kong on December 25 for a Christmas supper sharing disposable plates with food under neon street signs. Glory, the 31-year-old owner of Kwong Wing Catering said that the people of Hong Kong are more united this Christmas as compared to previous years. He added that there is no Christmas atmosphere this year but there is a strong sense of unity. The food offered on Wednesday was free of cost and was prepared by the restaurant itself. Many off duty protestors and other customers queued up in the popular Tsim Sha Tsui area.

'Silent night' protest

Protesters in Hong Kong staged a "silent night" rally at a popular tourist vicinity in the city on Christmas Eve on December 24. Protesters were gathered in prime shopping malls to demonstrate their dissent over police brutality. Police had warned the protesters that they would move in if trouble flares. Police did not close down roads to traffic in the Tsim Sha Tsui district unless trouble begins to start. The "silent night" rally was part of the "Suck the Christmas" event that the protesters were planning over the course of the Christmas holidays. The protesters took out a rally in the busy Tsim Sha Tsui district where a large number of people traditionally gathered to celebrate Christmas Eve. Lights and other decoratives enhance the beauty of the promenade bordering the iconic Victoria Harbour.

Protesters planned to march in the famous Tsim Sha Tsui district and countdown to Christmas near the waterfront. Police officers were stationed in large numbers to take actions if protestors create ruckus in the area, said a senior superintendent. The Civil Human Rights Front is also planning to stage a march on New Year's Day. The group has organised some of the biggest marches in the world involving more than a million people in one place.

