Hong Kong Protesters To Hold 'silent Night' Rally On Christmas Eve

Protestors in Hong Kong are planning to stage a "silent night" rally at a popular tourist vicinity in the city on Christmas Eve on December 24. Protestors are also planning to gather in prime shopping malls to demonstrate their dissent over police brutality. Police have warned the protestors that they would move in if trouble flares. Police would not close down roads to traffic in the Tsim Sha Tsui district unless trouble begins to start.

'Silent night' protest

The "silent night" rally is part of the "Suck the Christmas" event that the protestors were planning over the course of the Christmas holidays. The protestors are planning to take out a rally in the busy Tsim Sha Tsui district where a large number of people traditionally gather to celebrate Christmas Eve. Lights and other decoratives enhance the beauty of the promenade bordering the iconic Victoria Harbour.

Protesters are planning to march in the famous Tsim Sha Tsui district and countdown to Christmas near the waterfront. Initially, police officers will not be stationed in large numbers unless protestors create ruckus in the area, said a senior superintendent. The Civil Human Rights Front is also planning to stage a march on New Year's Day. The group has organised some of the biggest marches in the world involving more than a million people in one place.

Hong Kong is gripped in violent protests since June this year after China decided to bring in a bill that would have allowed Beijing to extradite prisoners to the mainland. After protests grew in numbers, China withdrew the bill but the protests didn't stop there. Now the protesters are demanding an independent commission to inquire into police brutality, retraction of "riot" characterisation of the protests and immediate release of all the arrested protesters. Hong Kong police have arrested around 6,000 protestors since the protests began in June 2019.

