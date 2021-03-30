Hundreds Protest Outside Chinese Consulate In Adelaide Over Alleged Abuses In Xinjiang

Hundreds of people on Tuesday gathered outside the Chinese consulate in Adelaide, Australia to protest against the alleged human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang province. According to reports, people gathered outside the newly-opened Chinese consulate in Adelaide to protest against the atrocities being committed by the Communist regime against Uyghur Muslims. Adelaide has one of the largest populations of Uyghur Muslims in Australia.

The crowd that was gathered outside the Chinese consulate also shouted slogans against the Communist regime while holding the East Turkestan flag, which is a symbol of the East Turkestan (Xinjiang) independence movement. The crowd included members of the Uyghur community and also local Australians, who are demanding the closure of the consulate due to the risk it poses to Australia's national security.

“In the case of China’s Adelaide Consulate General, a fortified compound to be opened by South Australian Premier Steven Marshall, a significant reduction of the eleven consular staff would help protect our vital naval shipbuilding projects and other defence industry facilities from Chinese espionage. Australia’s national security should always come first,” South Australian Senator Rex Patrick said in a press release. READ | China's Consul General Li Yang slams Justin Trudeau for 'ruining' friendly relations

China's alleged genocide in Xinjiang

Earlier this month, an investigative report said China is committing “serious and systematic atrocities” in the Xinjiang province against Uyghurs, including force serialization to “break their lineage”. The report added that the government officials often describe Uyghurs with “dehumanising terms” and liken the mass detention to “eradicating tumors”. China often dismisses reports of human rights abuses in Xinjiang as “fake news”. However, several eyewitnesses and survivors have come out lately to speak against China's alleged violations in the Xinjiang region.

Last week, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi faced intense protest from the Turkish Uyghur community during his visit to Ankara. Hundreds of local ethnic Uyghur Turks came out on the streets in Istanbul to protest against the alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. The crowd, which included activists and members of the general public, chanted slogans demanding the Turkish government take a strong stance against China’s dubious human rights record in Xinjiang, where the majority of Uyghur reside.

(Image Credit: AP)