Hungary PM Viktor Orban Endorses Trump For His Re-election Bid In November

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has endorsed US President Donald Trump for presidential elections scheduled in November 2020, citing forced “moral imperialism” of rival Democrats. In an essay carried by pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet, Orban wrote that they were forced to taste the foreign policy of Democrats but they didn’t like it.

“We root for Donald Trump’s victory, because we are well aware of foreign policy of American Democratic governments based on moral imperialism. We have been forced to sample it before, we did not like it, we do not want a rehearsal,” Orban wrote.

The nationalist leader faces a steep challenge in the next parliamentary elections due in early 2022 as the country braces for the impact of the second wave of coronavirus infections. He claimed that the international liberal elite was out to destroy Christian conservative in Europe, making his re-election “decisive “.

“They prepare for a decisive battle in 2022, backed by the international media, Brussels bureaucrats, and NGOs disguised as civil organisations,” he added.

Hungary's differences with EU

Recently, the European Union leaders decided to set no mechanism that could have forced Poland and Hungary to avoid implementing policies, which EU deem undemocratic, in order to receive money from the coronavirus recovery fund. Orban said that he prefers economic efficiency over European Union policies such as “climate goals elevated to absurdity, a social Europe, common tax code and multicultural society.”

In June, the top European Union’s court ruled that the restrictions imposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on foreign-funded NGO’s do not comply with EU law. The European Court of Justice said in a statement that Hungary's restrictions on the funding of civil organisations by persons established outside that member state do not comply with the Union law.

The Luxembourg-based court said that Hungary had introduced discriminatory and unjustified restrictions with regard to the organisations as well as the persons granting them financial support. It held that the restrictions run contrary to the obligations on the Member States in respect of the free movement of capital laid down in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.

