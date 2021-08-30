'I Am Scared': Women's Rights Activist Fears For Life As Taliban Search For Her

A women's rights activist and journalist, Saira Saleem who previously spoke out against the Taliban's reign of terror, said that the members of the terrorist organisation are looking for her. According to the New York Post, she further stated that four nights earlier, six Taliban militants had arrived at her house and were banging her door dangerously. Later, the militants interrogated her father about her whereabouts while she remained hidden beneath her bed. He informed them that his daughter was not present in the home.

Saira Saleem says Taliban searching for her

She said, "They stood in front of our house with the Taliban flag in the car and asked questions about whether I was in fear of losing my life." Saleem added, "The Taliban has said "we should see your daughter when she arrives ... I am scared, and even if I get out of the house, the Taliban will recognise me," as per ANI.

Since the terrorist group aggressively took over the Afghanistan land, Saleem really hasn't left her home. According to ANI, experts believe that all Afghan women, not only just Saleem, will have to face an unknown outcome underneath the terrorist group's government.

As per the Four Nine, a renowned women's magazine in the West, Sajjan Gohel, a security and terrorism specialist said that ladies are terrified of the minds of the Taliban. "From the Afghan women I've spoken to, it's incredibly traumatic. You're looking at an entire generation who only read about the Taliban in books. Now, they're having to live side-by-side with what is effectively a misogynistic cult." Gohel added. He also expects that the citizens will witness a recurrence to some extent of what they have experienced in the 1990s.

As per the Asia-Pacific Foundation's international security director, Women's life was dismal and heavily restricted under the Taliban from the year 1996 to 2001. It was the time when the life of a woman was regulated, restricted, and confined in every way." stated by Four Nine. According to Khaama Press, a ban on Co-education has been suggested by the Taliban. Militant group leaders in Herat province announced last week that girls will not be permitted to sit in the same classrooms as guys at colleges.

Early developments on Women's rights

Following the Taliban's subsequent seizure of Afghanistan on August 15, one of the most feared and raised issues has been the condition of women's rights under their rule. Earlier, on the other hand, the terrorist organisation proclaimed that women and girls will be able to attend school and even work, they have made clear that their rights will be governed by "Islamic law." Further, they did not offer any other additional details.

(Image Credit: AP/ Representative Image)