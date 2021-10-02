'I Got Covishield From India': UNGA President Abdullah Shahid Amid India-UK Travel Row

President of the 76th session of the UNGA, Abdulla Shahid, on Friday, 1 October, said that he had received the two doses of the Covishield vaccine manufactured in India. The Covishield vaccine has been developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and it is manufactured in India by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). While speaking at his first press conference, Shahid informed that he has been inoculated with the India-manufactured Covishield vaccine, adding as have a “large portion” of other countries across the globe.

"On vaccines, that's a very technical question you have asked me. I got Covishield from India, I've got the two doses. I don't know how many countries would say that Covishield is acceptable or not, but a large portion of the countries have got Covishield," Shahid said.

The UNGA President was responding to a question on whether any COVID-19 vaccine should be recognised and considered or the ones that have been validated by the World Health Organisation or any other group. He said, “I’ve survived” but, however, suggested that a “medical person make that call, not me”.

It is worth mentioning that so far, India has exported over 66 million vaccine doses to around 100 countries through grants, commercial shipments and the COVAX facility. The Maldives was among the first nations to receive the India-manufactured vaccines in January when 100,000 doses of Covishild were dispatched to the nation. In total, Maldives has received a total of 3.12 lakh doses of India-made COVID-19 vaccines through grants, commercial shipments and the COVAX facility.

India-UK COVID-19 vaccine row

Meanwhile, Shahid’s remarks come amid tensions between the United Kingdom and India over the Covidshield vaccine. The UK had initially refused to recognise the India-made vaccine. However, following India’s strong criticism of the decision, Britain then amended its new guidelines and included the vaccine. But the man did not provide any relief from quarantine for Indian travellers vaccinated with Covishield. British officials said that the UK has issued India’s vaccine certificate process and not with the Covishield vaccine.

In a reciprocal move, India then decided to impose curbs against all British nationals arriving in the country. India on Friday mandated that irrespective of Covid vaccination status, British nationals arriving from the United Kingdom will have to undergo 10-day mandatory quarantine. The new travel advisory will be applicable from October 4. They also have to take a COVID test on arrival in India and a final COVID test 8 days after arrival.

(With inputs from PTI)