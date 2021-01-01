'I Will Work Hard': Kim Jong Un Thanks North Koreans For Support In Rare New Year Letter

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to all the citizens of the country to mark a brand new year along with a visit to his father and grandfather’s tomb, as reported by the state media. Even though the North Korean leader did not gove any immediate indication that he would be addressing the people as he has done in the past, KCNA reported on December 31 that in the letter Kim expressed gratitude for the people who trusted and supported the party amid the challenging times of 2020.

As per reports, Kim has previously even apologised for failing to fulfil the promises he had made in the past of economic recovery along with the hardships that the citizens had to face due to global sanctions and stringent restrictions placed to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, the North Korean leader went on to say “I will work hard” and ensured the citizens that the era where the “ideals and desires” of people come true will be brought back.

"In the new year, too, I will work hard to bring earlier the new era in which the ideals and desires of our people will come true," Kim wrote, according to state media.

"I offer thanks to the people for having invariably trusted and supported our party even in the difficult times," he said. "I sincerely wish all the families across the country greater happiness and beloved people, good health."

Kim's new year plans remain unclear

Beyond the letter received by all the citizens, it reportedly remains unclear if there’s anything else planned by Kim. New Year’s day in North Korea is carefully monitored for years because it has also been one of the most significant events on the country’s political calendar when the rulers address the people along with the entire world.

However, this year, there have been no reports if the North Korean leader will return to the tradition and deliver a speech in person on January 1, 2021, because he will also be addressing the country's first ruling party congress in five years sometime this month.

Even though there are no leads about Kim’s next big address in front of the public, it is set to be watched diligently by people across the globe to get indications about his approach to United States after President-elect Joe Biden’s administration takes over.

Further, the secretive state has not even reported any cases of coronavirus even though officials in South Korea and the United States have raised their doubts.

