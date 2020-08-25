IAEA Chief Arrives In Tehran To Seek Access To Suspected Iranian Nuclear Sites

The chief of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in Iran on August 24 to seek access to two suspected former nuclear sites after a months-long standoff between the nuclear watchdog and Tehran. IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said in a statement ahead of the visit that he wants to reinforce the importance of cooperation and the full implementation of all safeguards commitments and obligations with the UN body.

“My objective is that my meetings in Tehran will lead to concrete progress in addressing the outstanding questions that the Agency has related to safeguards in Iran and, in particular, to resolve the issue of access,” he said.

Earlier in June, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution submitted by France, Germany and the UK, calling on Iran to fully cooperate with the nuclear watchdog in implementing its NPT Safeguards Agreement. However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters that there will be no problems between the IAEA and Tehran as long as the watchdog distances itself from the “political pressure of other countries.”

On June 19, the resolution, adopted by 25-2 vote with 7 abstentions, stressed the importance of States complying fully with their safeguards obligations and facilitating access as required when notified by the IAEA. It also emphasised the “essential and independent role” of the nuclear watchdog in verifying Iran’s compliance with its safeguards obligations.

Call for cooperation

The UN nuclear watchdog has been overseeing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as Iran nuclear deal, and issuing quarterly updates to its member states. In March, Grossi had called on Iran to cooperate immediately and fully with the agency and provide prompt access to locations which it has refused to let inspectors visit.

“The agency sought access to two of the locations. Iran has not provided access to these locations and has not engaged in substantive discussions to clarify the Agency’s questions,” he had said.

