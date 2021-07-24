Iceland Reimposes COVID-19 Restrictions As Cases Surge

Following a spate of illnesses, Iceland, one of the first countries in the world to put an end to all COVID-19 restrictions for vaccinated tourists, issued additional limitations on Friday. After adopting virus restrictions in March of last year, Iceland eased prohibitions around social distancing, mask-wearing, public gathering limits, and bar and restaurant opening hours at the end of June.

The public meeting will be restricted to 200 people

Following a three-hour cabinet discussion in Egilsstair, East Iceland, Health Minister Svands Svavarsdóttir revealed the new limits at 7:00 pm yesterday. Starting Sunday midnight until August 13, public meetings will be limited to 200 people, the one-metre social distance regulation will be reinstated, and bars and restaurants will be asked to close at 11:00 p.m. Indoor pools and sports facilities will only be able to operate at 75% capacity, and masks will be required.

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir made it official that required mask use will be reinstated for a certain number of activities, to be specified later. The restrictions imposed by the cabinet, according to Katrín, were mostly in lines with the recommendations put forward by the Chief Epidemiologist.

Despite the fact that almost 85 per cent of the population over the age of 16 has received two vaccine doses, Iceland has seen an increase in infections, with 355 new cases reported since July 12. The Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, is responsible for the vast majority of infections. Iceland will reintroduce border restrictions, which will require travellers who are completely vaccinated to present a negative PCR test that is less than 72 hours old.

Last month, Iceland became the first country in Europe to abolish the COVID-19 restriction

Iceland ended all domestic COVID-19 limitations on June 26, one year and four months after the pandemic's first social restrictions were implemented. On July 1, the authorities further eased border regulations, allowing tourists with proof of vaccination or past infection to enter without having to undergo testing or quarantine. Over the last two weeks, infection rates have grown. There are currently 371 active cases in Iceland, up from 60 just eight days earlier.

