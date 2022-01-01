IFJ Claims 45 Journalists Were Assassinated In Around 20 Countries In 2021

In the year 2021, 45 journalists and media professionals were slain in 20 countries, The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) announced on Friday. IFJ stated that this is a decrease from the 65 killings recorded last year in 2020. Since 1991, at least 2,721 journalists have been slain around the world, as per the reports of ANI.

The Asia Pacific region leads the list of killings of journalists with 20 killings, followed by the Americas at 10, Africa at 8, Europe at 6 and the Middle East and Arab World at 1. In Iran, two scribes were killed in a car accident. Talking about the countries, Afghanistan had reported the most number of deaths of journalists, with nine scribes having been assassinated, while Mexico reported eight. Violence has also been reported in other South Asian nations, notably Pakistan.

Journalists and media workers are slain for exposing corruption

A statement was released by IFJ stating that more journalists and media workers have been slain for exposing corruption, criminality, and abuse of power in their neighbourhoods, cities and countries, according to ANI. The threat for journalists continues as the dominance of crime gangs and drug cartels grows. IFJ statement said that right from Mexico's slums to the streets of European cities in Greece and the Netherlands, all have reported many targeted killings of media workers in 2021.

According to ANI, IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger stated that these 45 colleagues we lost to violence this year remind us of the terrible sacrifice that journalists around the world continue to make in order to serve the public interest. Bellanger further stated that the International Federation of Journalists feels that the only appropriate tribute to the cause for which they sacrificed their life is an unwavering pursuit of justice for them. He also added that because of the growing assassinations of journalists, they will continue to fight for the creation of a new United Nations Convention for the Protection of Journalists, that would ensure responsibility for journalists' assassinations.

The Taliban kidnapped Afghan journalist Haji Arif Noori

On the other hand, recently, on December 26, the Taliban kidnapped Afghan journalist Haji Arif Noori and ransacked his Kabul residence before releasing him two days later, according to ANI. IFJ suggests that a group of Taliban-affiliated militants attacked and searched Noori's residence in Kabul's Karte Parwan district before transporting him to an undisclosed place. The Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) verified Noori's release on December 28.

