In Afghanistan, Aid Group Opens Charity Bakeries To Feed At-risk Residents Amid Crisis

As Afghanistan continues to remain engulfed in crisis since the Taliban took over the war-torn country, an aid group has opened charity bakeries in Kabul to feed the residents amid warnings of chronic food shortage. Afghan charity organization, the Hazara Foundation, has reportedly distributed bread to hundreds of vulnerable families through two bakeries in the Afghan capital this week, stated Ariana News.

The charity organisation has reportedly opened two Tabaassum charity bakeries in the west of Kabul, this week. The report further stated that the bakeries produce naan bread for around 300 at-risk families, every day. The members of the charity organisation have also said that the number of bakeries could be further increased if they are unable to continue the assistance of people by just two such bakeries.

A member of the Tabassum charity bakery, Mohammad Sharif Tabish was quoted by the Afghan publication as saying, “I am glad to provide people with aid”. The families facing a shortage of food after the Taliban took over the country, have hailed the initiative. Ariana News quoted a recipient Masooma as saying, “I am very happy that they [foundation] surveyed our homes and told us that we are a deserving family. I got a card and today I received bread. We are needy and have no breadwinner.”

The latest initiative by charity came after World Food Programme (WFP) said that Afghanistan is presently witnessing severe poverty due to the workers losing their jobs and the country being engulfed in economic crisis. The organisation said that it needs up to US$2.6 billion to feed around 23 million Afghan people who are on the verge of starvation.

Guterres says Afghans 'facing a humanitarian calamity'

Meanwhile, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had said that the “people of Afghanistan are facing a humanitarian calamity” and convened a High-level Ministerial Meeting on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan in September. According to the statement by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the meeting highlighted the crucial needs in the war-ravaged nation. It also underscored “the urgent funding support and actions required by international partners to support the Afghan people during their time of need.”

