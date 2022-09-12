In Afghanistan, Nearly All Online Shopping Sites Now Shut Down Due To Economic Turmoil

In Afghanistan, nearly all of the main internet shopping sites have shut down, with the two biggest only just declaring that they will be doing the same due to the country's financial problems. Notably, Afghanistan has been in a complete crisis since the Taliban seized control of the country almost a year ago due to a lack of official leadership.

The economic crisis emerged in Afghanistan as a result of the abrupt collapse of the Afghan government. Khaama Press reported that popular online retailer 'Click.af,' which has a six-year track record of successful marketing, announced its closure on the night of September 10. Financial difficulties have prevented 'Click.af' from continuing its activities, according to a notice posted on their Facebook page.

A day later, 'Baqal,' another three-year-old internet retailer, declared its collapse owing to financial difficulties. According to a post on Baqal's Facebook page, the medium-sized investment ultimately failed due to a decline in the purchasing power of the local populace and the local banks freezing customers' money in their accounts as a result of the Taliban's restrictions on the banking industry.

Despite the fact that some other significant online businesses, such as an online taxi service called "Bubar," a shopping portal for Finest superstores, and a website for online shopping called Hindukosh, were shut down months after the collapse of the Afghanistan republic administration, online shopping services in Afghanistan have facilitated and improved communications between customers and shopkeepers.

Afghan crisis since Taliban takeover

The first two months were very challenging for many Afghan citizens when the Taliban assumed power in August 2021. The UN authority for humanitarian affairs expressed alarm over the dire scenario, pointing out that 25 million people in the country are living in poverty as Afghanistan continues to experience a crippling rights situation, according to media reports.

A statewide economic, financial, and humanitarian catastrophe of unparalleled proportions has made the country's human rights situation worse, although the Taliban has consistently denied and dismissed claims of human rights abuses as unfounded. According to a study by a worldwide analytics company, under the Taliban dictatorship, Afghanistan was the unhappiest nation in the world in terms of physical suffering, mental stress, mental disorders brought on by poverty and unemployment, worry, and wrath.

Image: AP