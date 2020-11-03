In Afghanistan, Taliban Suicide Bomber Thwarted & Killed In Kunduz As Terror Erupts Again

In yet another shocking incident, a suicide car bomber was apprehended and killed by Afghanistan authorities near the Afghan Border Force outpost in the northern province of Kunduz on Tuesday (local time). Taking to Twitter, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense shared that the suicide bomber was identified by the security forces before he could reach the target and execute his mission. This comes just a day after three armed men launched an attack on the campus of Kabul University, during which 19 people were killed and 22 were injured.

Suicide attacker in Kunduz Province

According to a report by TOLO news, the incident occurred near the Afghan Border Force outpost in Imam Sahib in the northern province of Kunduz. At around 7 am (local time), the suicide bomber made an attempt to enter the outpost of the forces but was identified and stopped. The Afghanistan Ministry of Defense said that soon after the incident, a group of Taliban gunmen engaged in a fight with the Afghan National Army during which several attackers were killed while others fled. As per TOLO news, the Ministry stated that the situation is under control but refused to provide further details on the incident.

A suicide attacker who wanted to hit an ABF outpost in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz Prov was identified and killed before he could reach his target. A group of TB engaged in firefight with the ANA after the incident which resulted to some of them being killed while others fled — Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan (@MoDAfghanistan) November 3, 2020

The spokesperson for the President of Afghanistan, Sediq Sediqqi, took to Twitter to 'vehemently condemn' the 'Taliban terrorist attack' while adding that 'Taliban is launching suicide attacks' to harm the people of Afghanistan along with the Afghan National Security Forces (ANDSF).

The government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan vehemently condemns the Taliban’s terrorist attack that detonated an explosive-laden vehicle in Kunduz. After their humiliating defeats in Helmand&Kandahar, the Taliban are launching suicide attacks to harm ANDSF&our people. — Sediq Sediqqi (@SediqSediqqi) November 3, 2020

"Reciprocal attacks of ANDSF"

Just a day earlier, 16 Taliban members were killed and 9 were wounded in Nawa and Nahre Saraj districts of Helmand by the Afghan National Security Forces, the Afghan Ministry of Defence informed over Twitter. The Ministry further informed that about 20 IEDs planted by Taliban in the area were found and defused by the security forces. Several other Taliban members were killed and wounded in Mizan and Shajoa districts of Zabul as well as in Dehrawood district of Oruzgan Province.

"16 Taliban were killed and 9 others were wounded in Nawa and Nahre Saraj districts of Helmand province, as a result of reciprocal attacks of ANDSF last night. Also, ANDSF discovered and defused 20 IEDs which were planted by Taliban on public roads in these districts," said the Ministry in a tweet.

"7 Taliban were killed and 3 others were wounded after they attacked ANDSF positions in Mizan and Shajoa districts of Zabul province, yesterday," added the Ministry. "12 Taliban were killed and 5 others were wounded in reciprocal attacks of ANDSF in Dehrawood district of Uruzgan province, yesterday. Additionally, a large amount of their weapons and ammunition were seized," read another tweet.

As per the Afghanistan government's three tweets, 35 Talibani forces were killed in reciprocal attacks by the ANDSF the day prior.

