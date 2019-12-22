In An Adorable Moment, Whale Plays Peek-a-boo With Baby

Incredible footage showing a whale play peek a boo with a baby has surfaced on the internet. The footage which was captured earlier this month in Patagonia, Argentina shows the six-month-old Azul surprised after a huge whale plunged in and out of water right in front of her.

Special connection

In the video, Azul can also be heard cooing and giggling as she spots the whale who seems to be enjoying the interaction as much as the baby. Azul’s father, Alberto Alcantara who works for a whale watching company Yellow Submarine had brought his daughter on a special staff day on the boat when the rare incident happened.

While talking to the local media, the company owner Juliette Decré said that it isn’t unusual for whales to spot a baby and to make a beeline, adding that it was uncommon to have a baby so young at the boat but they allowed it because it was a really sunny day. She also revealed that it was one of the last whales in the gulf that day and the end of the whale watching season.

She further said that whales have a special connection with babies. Every time they have a baby on board of submarine, they see a larger number of whales coming at the windows. They have a special bond to the sound the baby makes and certain frequencies. Decré also said that whenever they have a crying baby on the boat, she always insists to let it cry because it would attract whales adding that it is a wonderful thing.

Recently, researchers revealed that diet played a significant role in the size of whales. A team of researchers used small boats to chase down 300 whales of various species around the world. They reached out with a long pole to attach sensors to the creatures with suction cups, allowing them to record what the animals were doing on their dives for food. The results suggested that their body size is controlled by how whales capture prey and how much food is available. The researchers reported the findings on Thursday in the American journal Science.

