Scotland: Sperm Whale Dies With 100 Kg 'litter Ball' Found In Stomach

With pollution becoming a major concern for countries in the 21st century, many cases all over the world are being reported that has some string attached to the disaster caused by humans. Recently, a sperm whale died with 100 kg 'litter ball' found in its stomach filled with fishing nets, rope, packing straps, bags and plastic cups.

The unfortunate incident

The whale was found dead off the coast of Harris, a southern part of the Scottish Hebridean island of Lewis and Harris. The whale was a subadult male which died on sandbanks on Thursday morning, on November 28. It had been 48 hours before officials reached and recovered the body. Whale experts have said that it is not clear what caused the death of the whale but locals insist that marine pollution is the main reason behind the unfortunate incident. Dan Parry, a local living in Luskentyre, said that it was sad and especially when we saw the fishing nets and debris coming out of its stomach.

The Coastguard and workers from Western Isle Council helped with the examination of the dead whale and also dug a giant hole on the beach to bury the mammal. It is believed that the debris may have originated from the fishing industry on the island and pollutants disposed of by humans on the land.

Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (Smass) is an organisation that investigates the deaths of whales and dolphins. The organisation has said that it is not clear whether the debris had directly resulted in the death of the whale but they are sure that it has somehow impacted the intestines of the giant creature.

The sperm whale is the largest toothed whale and the only living member of the genus Physeter. The conservation status of the whale is VU (vulnerable) which means it may become extinct in the near future.

