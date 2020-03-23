In China Around 89% Of Coronavirus Cases Have Fully Recovered: Report

On March 23, China’s National Health Commission released a report confirming that 89 per cent of all coronavirus cases in China had recovered and had been discharged from hospitals. As per reports, of the 81,093 cases reported in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, as many as 72,000 have recovered and only little more than 5,000 remain in the hospitals.

Majority have recovered

The reports said, "As of 24:00 on March 22, the National Health Commission had received 81,093 reports of confirmed cases and 3,270 deaths in 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and in all 72,703 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital,".

Read: China Reports 1st Local COVID-19 Case After 3 Days; Beijing To Divert All International Flights

Read: US-China Relations Worsen As World Battles Coronavirus Pandemic

The Hubei province in China that is widely considered the place where the virus originated, did not report any new cases on March 22 and authorities said that 447 patients were released from hospitals after being cured, including 434 in Wuhan.

Relaxing restrictions

While the coronavirus continues to spread across the world, China has been relaxing social distancing measures as the cases of virus slows there. As per reports, earlier in the week, Wuhan reported no new cases of the coronavirus for the first time since the outbreak began and the checkpoints around the city have been lifted by authorities.

According to reports the checkpoints and barriers preventing the movement of people have been there since January and people in the city set off fireworks after they were removed after weeks of quarantine and lockdown. On March 21, China as a whole reported only 46 new cases of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

As per reports, with the virus and its impact receding, the country is looking to restart its economy in the areas that it has deemed as ‘low risk of infection’. Schools in Wuhan are being reopened so to are supermarkets and convenience stores. In the eastern city of Hangzhou, cinemas, libraries and museums are set to re-open and the measuring of people’s temperature at hotels, subway stations and office buildings will stop.

Read: China Begins Relaxing Social Distancing As Coronavirus Cases Drop In The Country

Read: China Reports No Domestic Coronavirus Cases Amid Rise In Imported Infections

(With inputs from ANI)